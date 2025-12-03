Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 267.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost around 4.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.56 lakh shares in last one month.