Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) Ltd Falls 4.15%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.01%

GAIL (India) Ltd Falls 4.15%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.01%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.67% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 171.1. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.01% to quote at 24987.2. The index is down 6.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 2.54% and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 0.78% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 12.62 % over last one year compared to the 9.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.67% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 87518 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246.35 on 31 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.35 on 28 Jan 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 2.65%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.29%

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2379.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Redington announces divestment of Paynet in Turkey

Raymond inks joint development agreement for residential project in Mahim, Mumbai

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story