GAIL (India) Ltd Falls 4.15%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.01%

GAIL (India) Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 171.1. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.01% to quote at 24987.2. The index is down 6.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 2.54% and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 0.78% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 12.62 % over last one year compared to the 9.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.67% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 87518 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246.35 on 31 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.35 on 28 Jan 2025.

