Redington announced that its step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S (Arena) has received the approval of the Turkish Competition Authority and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey for divestment of its entire stake in wholly owned subsidiary, Paynet eme Hizmetler A.S (Paynet) to Iyzi Payment and Electronic Money Services Inc.

