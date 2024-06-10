GAIL (India) plans to set up 1500 KTA Ethane Cracker Project in Sehore, MP

At an estimated capex of Rs 60,000 cr

GAIL (India) intends to set up a 1500 KTA Ethane Cracker Project at Ashta, Distt. Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, having product slate of various ethylene derivatives.

The company has submitted its request to the Madhya Pradesh State Government for providing suitable enablers for the project. Around 800 hectares of land shall be provided by the MP Industrial Development Corporation, for which state government has already initiated the process. Investment approval from GAIL's Board shall be sought after favourable outcome on enablers.

The estimated investment in the project is Rs 60,000 crore.

