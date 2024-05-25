GAIL installs its first green hydrogen plant at Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh

GAIL (India) has installed its first Green Hydrogen Plant at GAIL Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh.

This Green Hydrogen plant is having a capacity of producing 4.3 TPD of Hydrogen, through 10MW PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) Electrolyzer units, by electrolysis of water using renewable power. The purity of hydrogen from this plant shall be 99.999% (by vol.) and will be produced at a pressure of 30 Kg/cm2.

Initially the hydrogen produced from this unit shall be used as a fuel along with Natural Gas for captive purpose in the various processes and equipment running in the existing plant at Vijaipur. Further, this hydrogen is planned to be dispensed to retail customers in the nearby geographies, transported through high pressure cascades.

Besides sourcing renewable power through open access, GAIL is also setting up around 20 MW Solar power plants at Vijaipur (both Ground Mounted and Floating) to meet the requirement of green power for the 10 MW PEM Electrolyzer.

