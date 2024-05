With effect from 24 May 2024

KFin Technologies announced the appointment of Chengalath Jayaram as an Independent Director, effective 24 May 2024. Jayaram brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over 39 years in various facets of finance and business, making him a valuable addition to KFintech's Board of Directors.

