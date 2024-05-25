Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Line Circuits reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fine Line Circuits reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 7.34 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 24.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.347.30 1 24.2827.46 -12 OPM %4.092.33 -4.373.35 - PBDT0.240.08 200 0.700.57 23 PBT0.09-0.04 LP 0.120.07 71 NP0.09-0.01 LP 0.110.07 57

