Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 95.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 95.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 283.25% to Rs 146.25 crore

Net profit of Ashima reported to Rs 95.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 283.25% to Rs 146.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 96.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.17% to Rs 329.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales146.2538.16 283 329.44206.98 59 OPM %43.34-13.52 -21.00-2.37 - PBDT61.90-4.89 LP 65.91-3.51 LP PBT60.79-5.92 LP 61.44-7.64 LP NP95.82-5.90 LP 96.41-6.65 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynamic Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fine Line Circuits reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hubtown reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Milestone Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story