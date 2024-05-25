Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 95.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 283.25% to Rs 146.25 crore

Net profit of Ashima reported to Rs 95.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 283.25% to Rs 146.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 96.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.17% to Rs 329.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

146.2538.16329.44206.9843.34-13.5221.00-2.3761.90-4.8965.91-3.5160.79-5.9261.44-7.6495.82-5.9096.41-6.65

