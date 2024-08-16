Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.12 -75 OPM %66.6791.67 -PBDT0.020.17 -88 PBT0.020.17 -88 NP0.010.14 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Leading NCP huge responsibility, seat-sharing talks moving positively: Ajit

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story