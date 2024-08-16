Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Virtualsoft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net Loss of Virtualsoft Systems reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.081.23 -12 OPM %-70.37-27.64 -PBDT-0.79-0.36 -119 PBT-0.79-0.36 -119 NP-0.59-0.29 -103

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

