Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Galada Power & Telecommunication reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

