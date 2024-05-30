Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 576.99 points or 1.69% at 33627.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.22%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 3.22%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 2.66%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.66%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 2.31%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.31%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.98%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.91%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.89%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (up 3.94%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 1.97%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 1.68%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 485.45 or 0.65% at 74017.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.05 points or 0.73% at 22538.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 360.6 points or 0.76% at 47182.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.85 points or 0.5% at 14621.99.

On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2496 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

FMCG stocks slide

Metal shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 102.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story