Gallantt Ispat gets delivery of second railway rake

Under GPWIS of Railway Board

Gallantt Ispat announced that the second railway rake, which is ready to operate, has been delivered to the Company for the purpose of loading of raw materials required for its manufacturing units such as coal, iron ore, fines, etc.

The company reiterates that owning two railway rakes had cost it Rs 55 crore but having own rakes would assure that raw materials are dispatched timely, hassle free and cost effectively.

Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Railway Board, Indian Railways offer 10% rebate on railway freight rate for 15 years and as such, the company altogether would be able to save 25% on the freight cost (10% rebate plus 15% on premium indent).

