Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Paisalo Digital zoomed 13.71% to Rs 162.55 after the NBFC announced that its board will consider raising of funds in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 on private placement basis.

The funds will be raised by issuance (allocation) of non-convertible debt securities/instruments.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Paisalo Digital soars on setting record date for bonus issue

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials shares gain

Dabur India spurts as PAT rises 8% YoY in Q3 FY24

Maruti Suzuki spurts as sales rises 15% YoY in Jan

Titagarh Rail spurts on bagging Rs 170-cr order from Defence Ministry

Sensex adds 134 pts; IT shares decline

APEDA Catapults Agricultural Exports From Modest $0.6 Billion Exports In FY1987-88 To $26.7 Billion In FY 2022-23

SBI Life Insurance Company allots 1.36 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Power shares gain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story