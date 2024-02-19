Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

Paisalo Digital zoomed 13.71% to Rs 162.55 after the NBFC announced that its board will consider raising of funds in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 on private placement basis.

The funds will be raised by issuance (allocation) of non-convertible debt securities/instruments.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

