Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 317.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 173.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.40% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.877.0441.03437.93-316.38-173.00-316.79-173.52-317.47-173.49

