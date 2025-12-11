Associated Alcohols & Breweries launches its premium products in Jharkhand

Associated Alcohols & Breweries has launched its premium product portfolio in the State of Jharkhand. The portfolio includes Nicobar Indian Dry Gin, Titanium Triple Distilled Vodka, and Hillfort and Central Province in the whiskey category. This strategic expansion underscores the Company's continued commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and curated spirits across new markets.
Commenting on this development, Prasann Kumar Kedia, Managing Director, stated: We are pleased to introduce our premium portfolio to the Jharkhand market, a region that presents strong growth potential for the Company. The launch of Nicobar Indian Dry Gin, Titanium Triple Distilled Vodka, and our premium whiskey brandsHillfort and Central Provincemarks another significant step in our strategy to expand our national footprint. We remain committed to offering high-quality, well-crafted spirits that cater to evolving consumer preferences. Jharkhand represents a promising opportunity, and we are confident that our premium offerings will resonate well with discerning customers in the state.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app