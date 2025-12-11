Associated Alcohols & Breweries launches its premium products in Jharkhand

Associated Alcohols & Breweries has launched its premium product portfolio in the State of Jharkhand. The portfolio includes Nicobar Indian Dry Gin, Titanium Triple Distilled Vodka, and Hillfort and Central Province in the whiskey category. This strategic expansion underscores the Company's continued commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and curated spirits across new markets.

Commenting on this development, Prasann Kumar Kedia, Managing Director, stated: We are pleased to introduce our premium portfolio to the Jharkhand market, a region that presents strong growth potential for the Company. The launch of Nicobar Indian Dry Gin, Titanium Triple Distilled Vodka, and our premium whiskey brandsHillfort and Central Provincemarks another significant step in our strategy to expand our national footprint. We remain committed to offering high-quality, well-crafted spirits that cater to evolving consumer preferences. Jharkhand represents a promising opportunity, and we are confident that our premium offerings will resonate well with discerning customers in the state.