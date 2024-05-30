Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganga Forging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ganga Forging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 10.24 crore

Net loss of Ganga Forging reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.49% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 37.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.248.44 21 37.2133.41 11 OPM %7.818.06 -6.725.96 - PBDT0.570.43 33 1.741.26 38 PBT0.230.22 5 0.740.38 95 NP-0.021.37 PL 0.441.66 -73

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

