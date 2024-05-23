Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2024.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd surged 15.37% to Rs 1374 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd soared 12.31% to Rs 1833. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 11.11% to Rs 266. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd jumped 8.61% to Rs 370.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd advanced 8.31% to Rs 190.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 210.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

