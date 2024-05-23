Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 101.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders &amp; Engineers standalone net profit rises 101.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.96% to Rs 1015.73 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 101.81% to Rs 111.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.96% to Rs 1015.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 601.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.61% to Rs 357.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.27% to Rs 3592.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2561.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1015.73601.17 69 3592.642561.15 40 OPM %8.923.40 -6.525.82 - PBDT163.2386.32 89 522.26344.38 52 PBT152.8276.30 100 480.93305.21 58 NP111.6055.30 102 357.27228.12 57

