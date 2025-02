Garg Acrylics consolidated net profit rises 1020.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 438.14 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics rose 1020.41% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 438.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 363.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.438.14363.016.415.6715.709.856.461.545.490.49

