Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 34.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.06% to Rs 2150.76 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 34.70% to Rs 42.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.06% to Rs 2150.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1378.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2150.761378.1218.6820.33285.63237.3577.8085.8442.9165.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News