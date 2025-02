Popular Vehicles & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.68% to Rs 1364.67 crore

Net loss of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 1364.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1416.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1364.671416.822.244.3111.7943.27-12.8919.98-9.7615.92

