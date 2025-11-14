Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 288.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.86% to Rs 65.02 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 288.24% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 87.86% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.0234.612.956.073.901.303.571.122.640.68

