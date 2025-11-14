Arco Leasing consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Arco Leasing rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.120.0491.6750.000.110.020.110.020.100.01

