Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 3.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 471.64 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 3.82% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 471.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 527.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.471.64527.4217.5424.40122.29134.47107.55121.7775.2078.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News