Uttam Sugar Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.11% to Rs 581.54 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.11% to Rs 581.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 400.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.581.54400.753.940.7713.81-7.201.66-18.870.99-14.54

