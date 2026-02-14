GB Global consolidated net profit declines 93.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.65% to Rs 24.79 croreNet profit of GB Global declined 93.21% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.65% to Rs 24.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.7963.00 -61 OPM %-39.9022.68 -PBDT6.7539.87 -83 PBT3.6235.26 -90 NP2.4636.24 -93
