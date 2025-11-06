GBP/USD extends rebound from 7-month slump; BoE decision in focus

The British pound is extending rebound from a seven month slump on Thursday awaiting key policy decision from the Bank of England later in the day. Slight pullback in dollar index is also benefiting some recovery in the pair. Improving risk sentiment and prolonged US government shutdown is seen dragging the dollar index under 100 mark. GBP/USD is currently quoting at $1.3063, up 0.14% on the day. Softer inflation and wage data have strengthened the case for rate cuts in the coming months although the central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged today. Meanwhile, on the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading lower by 0.17% at 115.90.
