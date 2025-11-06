Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD extends rebound from 7-month slump; BoE decision in focus

GBP/USD extends rebound from 7-month slump; BoE decision in focus

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The British pound is extending rebound from a seven month slump on Thursday awaiting key policy decision from the Bank of England later in the day. Slight pullback in dollar index is also benefiting some recovery in the pair. Improving risk sentiment and prolonged US government shutdown is seen dragging the dollar index under 100 mark. GBP/USD is currently quoting at $1.3063, up 0.14% on the day. Softer inflation and wage data have strengthened the case for rate cuts in the coming months although the central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged today. Meanwhile, on the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading lower by 0.17% at 115.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DXY pulls back under 100 mark; Fed officials speech eyed

Nuvama Wealth Management gains on steady Q2 show, announces stock split

Grasim Inds Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 553 cr

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story