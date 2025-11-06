Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
CCL Products (India) Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 November 2025.

Redington Ltd soared 11.95% to Rs 280.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd spiked 10.88% to Rs 983.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4332 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd surged 7.59% to Rs 1165. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4286 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained 7.33% to Rs 12959.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2282 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd exploded 7.23% to Rs 1297.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34883 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

