Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 November 2025.

Redington Ltd soared 11.95% to Rs 280.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd spiked 10.88% to Rs 983.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4332 shares in the past one month. Sharda Motor Industries Ltd surged 7.59% to Rs 1165. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4286 shares in the past one month. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained 7.33% to Rs 12959.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2282 shares in the past one month.