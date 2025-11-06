Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Avalon Technologies reported 42.90% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.98 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.48 crore posted in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations jumped 39.06% to Rs 382.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 33.58 crore, up 43.25%, compared to Rs 23.44 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 38.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, representing a growth of 28.23% compared to Rs 30.1 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA margin reduced to 10.1% in Q2 FY26, down from 11% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The order book jumped 25.4% to Rs 1,863 crore as of 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 1,485 crore posted in the same period a year ago.
On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 158.33% to Rs 39.19 crore, while revenue surged 48.74% to Rs 705.77 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.
Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, with a focus on high-value precision-engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full-stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app