Avalon Tech gains after Q2 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Avalon Technologies reported 42.90% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.98 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.48 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.06% to Rs 382.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 33.58 crore, up 43.25%, compared to Rs 23.44 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 38.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, representing a growth of 28.23% compared to Rs 30.1 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA margin reduced to 10.1% in Q2 FY26, down from 11% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The order book jumped 25.4% to Rs 1,863 crore as of 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 1,485 crore posted in the same period a year ago. On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 158.33% to Rs 39.19 crore, while revenue surged 48.74% to Rs 705.77 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25. Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, with a focus on high-value precision-engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full-stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.