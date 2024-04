GE Power India has received purchase orders from NTPC and Hindustan Zinc worth Rs 24 crore and Rs 8.75 crore respectively. The order from NTPC is for supply of generator spares at NTPC Tanda and supply of turbine blades for NTPC Nabinagar. The order from Hindustan Zinc is for D&E, Supply and E&C of Boiler Firing system at Hindustan Zinc, Chanderiya, Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel