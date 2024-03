GE Power India has received a Purchase Order from Bharat Aluminium Company and Nuclear Power Corporation Of India (A Government of India Enterprise), Tarapur, Maharashtra Site.

The order placed by Bharat Aluminium Company is for R&M of Boiler Firing system at M/s BALCO, Korba, Chhattisgarh. The value of the order is Rs 8.95 crore.

Nuclear Power Corporation Of India has placed the order for Engineering, Supply, Erection, Commissioning & Testing of Static Excitation System. The value of the order is Rs 7.47 crore.

