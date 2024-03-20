Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee Descends Further As Dollar Strengthens Ahead Of FOMC

Indian Rupee Descends Further As Dollar Strengthens Ahead Of FOMC

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

INR descends further beyond $83 mark on Wednesday amid accruing strength in dollar overseas ahead of FOMC policy outcome later in the global day. Rupee declined 13 paise to close at 83.16 (provisional) against the US dollar. In addition to a strong American currency against major rivals overseas, elevated crude oil prices also weighed on the local unit although mild recovery in domestic equity markets and foreign fund inflows cushioned the downside. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 89.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 72,101.69 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 21.65 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 21,839.10.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83 and touched the intraday low of 83.17 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at 83.16 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 13 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, RBI noted in its March bulletin that the INR was one of the least volatile major currencies during February 2024. The INR has been bolstered by a pick-up in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 11.4 per cent year on-year (y-o-y) in October-December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

INR Settles Flat Amid Dollar Strength Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

Euro Lingers Near One-Week Low Against Dollar; FOMC In Focus

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

Indices crawl higher, Nifty ends above 21,800; NSE VIX drops below 13.50 mark

Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins NHAI road project tof Rs 50.80 cr

Board of TVS Motor Company approves issue of bonus preference shares

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Singapore Market ends 0.1% higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story