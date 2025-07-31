GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 5%, up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2726.8, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% drop in NIFTY and a 21.6% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2726.8, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24868.8. The Sensex is at 81561.27, up 0.1%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has risen around 16.04% in last one month.