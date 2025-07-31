Kalyani Steels Q1 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Kalyani Steels reported 18.14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.68 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 52.21 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations fell 4.05% to Rs 442.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Total expenses declined 6.81% to Rs 374.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 225.99 crore (down 6.82% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 22.20 crore (up 9.51% YoY).
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 stood at 83.07 crore, up by 14.72% from Rs 72.41 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
Kalyani Steels is a part of Kalyani Group and is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.
The scrip shed 0.35% to Rs 918.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app