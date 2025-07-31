Sonata Software Q1 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 109 cr

Sonata Software's consolidated net profit rose 1.68% QoQ to Rs 109.34 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 107.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.29% QoQ to Rs 2,965.18 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys profit after tax increased by 3.51%, while revenue from operations grew by 17.31% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,258.3 crore for the quarter, up 1.30% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 7.73% year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA stood at Rs 159.6 crore in Q1 FY26, down 7.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 9.4% year-on-year (YoY).

In International IT Services segment, revenues for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 699.9 crore, QoQ de-growth of 0.3%. In USD terms, revenue stood at $81.8 million, marking a modest 0.6% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, when adjusted for constant currency (CC), revenue saw a 0.9% QoQ decline, highlighting the impact of currency fluctuations.

The Domestic Products & Services segment delivered robust top-line growth in Q1 FY26, though profitability metrics showed some pressure. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,274.7 crore, reflecting a strong 18.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth, driven by increased demand and expanded offerings. However, gross contribution for the same period declined to ₹68.5 crore, marking a 12.6% drop QoQ, indicating margin compression or higher input costs. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software, said: International IT Services Q1 marked steady progress with revenue growth of 0.6% QoQ. We secured three large deals - two in BFSI and one in TMT - underscoring our focus on large deals and execution strength. Our focused investments in Healthcare and BFSI have scaled from 13% to 32% of revenue over three years, validating our diversification strategy. As clients accelerate modernization to stay competitive, we remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory.