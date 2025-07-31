Currency in circulation contracts 1.5% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 38.01 lakh crore as on July 25, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted 1.5% on the week to Rs 48.87 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7.5% on a year ago basis compared to 6.4% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.1% so far while the reserve money has added 1.20%.

