Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 67.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.28% to Rs 7.17 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 67.51% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.28% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.1729.0052.4442.104.1712.273.6811.793.109.54

