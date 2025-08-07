SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 4.63% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.3712.1924.9825.683.953.833.523.442.712.59

