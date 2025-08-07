V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 561.43 crore

Net loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 561.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.561.43638.894.397.7212.6132.90-18.983.71-13.104.04

