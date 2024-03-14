Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys Int. bags Rs 155 cr contract from BMC

Genesys Int. bags Rs 155 cr contract from BMC

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Genesys International Corporation has secured a groundbreaking deal with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a significant validation of the Genesys New India Map stack . The contract, valued at Rs. 155 crore marks a significant milestone in advanced mapping technology being used for multiple use cases.

Under this agreement, Genesys will provide the development, implementation, and upkeep of a highly accurate 3D city model and map stack for Mumbai and also update the same for 3years The project aims to provide an elaborate and comprehensive overview of the city's landscape to enable precise planning and collaboration among various stakeholders.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

