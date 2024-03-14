Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IntellectAI's Wealth Qube wins 'Best WealthTech Solution - Overall'

IntellectAI's Wealth Qube wins 'Best WealthTech Solution - Overall'

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At Global Private Banker Awards

IntellectAI, the WealthTech and Insurtech of Intellect Design Arena driven by advanced AI-led solutions, has been chosen as the winner in the 'Best WealthTech Solution - Overall' category at the Global Private Banker Awards. This recognition is a testament to the innovative prowess and customer-centric approach embodied by IntellectAI's flagship wealth management solution, Wealth Qube.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Wealth Qube is driven by eMACH.ai architecture (Microservices based, API first, Cloud-ready and Headless powered by Artificial intelligence), making it a cutting-edge solution that facilitates quick and easy adoption of wealth management functionalities. The platform is highlighted for its AI-driven tools, which are structured around the pillars of hyper-personalisation, hyper-automation, and modern customer experience, setting a new standard in the wealth management domain.

Insights from the award entries revealed the significant strides technology companies are making in developing superior platforms and systems. These advancements enable private banks and family offices to achieve operational efficiencies, streamlined execution, and the customisation needed to cater to diverse investment mandates. Wealth Qube, with its advanced AI and data capabilities, is at the forefront of these innovations, revolutionising how wealth management services are delivered and experienced.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Adani Ports reports 33% YoY growth in Feb'24 cargo volumes

Information Technology stocks slide

Ganesh Benzoplast gains as board OKs preferential issue

Federal Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper announces change in directorate

PC Jeweller soars after SBI approves debt settlement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story