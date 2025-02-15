Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 30.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 30.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.13% to Rs 89.09 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 30.26% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.13% to Rs 89.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales89.0959.34 50 OPM %47.7751.85 -PBDT41.8332.22 30 PBT26.1421.16 24 NP20.6615.86 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 403.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story