Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 30.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 30.26% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.13% to Rs 89.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.0959.3447.7751.8541.8332.2226.1421.1620.6615.86

