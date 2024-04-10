Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 425.35 points or 1.51% at 28547.39 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.4%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.23%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.47%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.81%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.13%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.06%), and Linde India Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.2%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 272.8 or 0.37% at 74956.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.35 points or 0.34% at 22720.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.14 points or 0.33% at 46088.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.46 points or 0.58% at 13904.55.

On BSE,1738 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

