Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 5.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 5.78% to Rs 659.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 623.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 14444.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12624.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

