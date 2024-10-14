Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 5.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 14444.50 croreNet profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 5.78% to Rs 659.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 623.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 14444.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12624.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14444.5012624.37 14 OPM %7.577.96 -PBDT1110.971026.30 8 PBT903.19851.94 6 NP659.58623.56 6
