Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Genus Prime Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %020.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

