GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 267.75 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles rose 14.58% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 267.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 287.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.267.75287.9311.209.8631.0928.2218.1115.6913.5211.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News