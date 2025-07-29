Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 0.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 423.58 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 0.14% to Rs 79.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 423.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 428.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.423.58428.1517.1517.70108.02104.23104.65101.2679.5579.44

