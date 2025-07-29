Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 454.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 4.67 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics rose 454.90% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.674.8610.7112.353.060.803.010.752.830.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News