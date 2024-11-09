GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 20.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 260.94 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 20.97% to Rs 36.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 260.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 264.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.260.94264.5186.8683.5451.4444.2547.7040.6336.5230.19

