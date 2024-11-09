GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 20.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 260.94 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 20.97% to Rs 36.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 260.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 264.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales260.94264.51 -1 OPM %86.8683.54 -PBDT51.4444.25 16 PBT47.7040.63 17 NP36.5230.19 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News